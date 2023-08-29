Tire Agent Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Tire Agent announced it ranked No. 936 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Tire Agent is also ranked at #65 in consumer products, #73 in New York and #82 in the New York/New Jersey/Pennsylvania category.

Tire Agent said its growth in revenue and market share is due to its value proposition for its customers with its selection of more than 70 tire and wheel brands, a wide variety of payment options for all credit types and customer service.

According to Tire Agent CEO, Jared Kugel, making the customer the center of their business model is what has led to the company’s continued growth.

“We are constantly giving the customers what they are asking for,” he said. “We read every customer review and we listen to our customers’ needs; from product and service offerings to ease of use and payment options, and we implement those changes seamlessly.”

Additionally, Tire Agent is an authorized retailer for many manufacturers and offers mail-in rebate promotions monthly, available at www.tireagent.com/deals.