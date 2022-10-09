Hunter’s 1708-T Alignment Guide Available Via HunterNet 2 Portal

Previously available in print only, Hunter Engineering says it is now making its 1708-T Alignment Guide available to Hunter customers via the HunterNet 2 portal at no charge.

Updated twice yearly and representing a $19.99 value, Hunter says the guide has been serving as a source for service advisors quoting alignment work and ADAS requirements.

The company says the document guides shops on vehicle suspension adjustments, as well as any electronic resets or calibrations required after wheel alignment.