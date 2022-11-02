Hunter’s BL Series Bench Lathe Now Features HunterNet 2

Hunter Engineering announced that its BL Series of bench lathes with tablets now also connects with the HunterNet 2 portal.

According to Hunter, HunterNet 2 is a free customer portal developed for undercar service operators with single or multiple rooftops, allowing operators to access actionable performance data for all their Hunter-connected equipment.

With the new connectivity, Hunter says shop owners and managers will be able to view before and after-cut results for rotors and drums online, as well as monitor lathe usage counts and track equipment ROI. They’ll also be able to order consumables 24/7 and access the online user manual.

Hunter is displaying the BL Series’ robust functionality in booth #42017 in South Hall Lower at SEMA in Las Vegas from Nov. 1-4.

The company says the tablet, available earlier this year, conveniently brings a wide range of information to the technician’s fingertips in an intuitive, user-friendly display.