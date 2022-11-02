fbpx
Connect with us

News

Hunter’s BL Series Bench Lathe Now Features HunterNet 2

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Hunter Engineering announced that its BL Series of bench lathes with tablets now also connects with the HunterNet 2 portal.

Advertisement

According to Hunter, HunterNet 2 is a free customer portal developed for undercar service operators with single or multiple rooftops, allowing operators to access actionable performance data for all their Hunter-connected equipment.

With the new connectivity, Hunter says shop owners and managers will be able to view before and after-cut results for rotors and drums online, as well as monitor lathe usage counts and track equipment ROI. They’ll also be able to order consumables 24/7 and access the online user manual.

Hunter is displaying the BL Series’ robust functionality in booth #42017 in South Hall Lower at SEMA in Las Vegas from Nov. 1-4.

The company says the tablet, available earlier this year, conveniently brings a wide range of information to the technician’s fingertips in an intuitive, user-friendly display.

Advertisement

Previously, to find the rotor’s minimum thickness or maximum drum diameter, the technician had to search for it on the part itself. With the new tablet, the operator can look up the vehicle and access the specifications immediately.

The tablet then calculates the distance between the cutting bits on the lathe and compares it live to the specifications. When the bits move beyond the specs, the screen turns red. When they stay within, the screen remains green, Hunter says.

The tablet also displays information on the depth of cuts, speeds and settings. Also included are vehicle data such as bore size, lug nut torque and stud type, as well as onboard training videos, text and animations and a multilingual interface.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Hankook & Company Showcases Battery Products at AAPEX 2022

News: TIA Honors Hall of Fame Inductees, Tire Dealers at Awards Ceremony

News: SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners

News: Vehicle Care RockStars Unveiled at AAPEX 2022

Advertisement

on

Hunter's BL Series Bench Lathe Now Features HunterNet 2

on

Gallery: Sights from the 2022 SEMA Show

on

AAPEX 2022 Announces Service and Repair Award Winners

on

Anyline Launches Tread Depth Scanner for Smartphones at SEMA
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Understanding New R1234yf Refrigerant￼

Commercial Tires: Uniroyal Tires Relaunch Commercial Truck Tire Line

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ken-Tool

Contact: Ben GrahamPhone: 330-535-7177Fax: 330-535-1345
768 E North Street, Akron Ohio 44305
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Southern-Tire-Mart-Huntsville-1400 Southern-Tire-Mart-Huntsville-1400

News

Southern Tire Mart’s Acquisition Train Keeps on Chuggin’
RoboTire Team-victor-darolfi-will-mapes-ben-wilson RoboTire Team-victor-darolfi-will-mapes-ben-wilson

News

RoboTire Begins Aggressive Rollout
Discount Tire Pit Pass Discount Tire Pit Pass

News

Discount Tire Launches New Pit Pass Concept Store
Tyres-international-Dublin-georgia-warehouse Tyres-international-Dublin-georgia-warehouse

News

Tyres International Opens New Warehouse in Georgia
Connect
Tire Review Magazine