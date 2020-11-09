When economies around the world began to shut down in mid-March this year, Hunter Engineering refocused its efforts instead of staying the course, says Pete Liebetreu, vice president of marketing for Hunter.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

“We said, ‘What products or solutions can we come out with by the end of the year that will impact the customer and their business? How can we help and how can we do it in a timely fashion?” With that mission, Hunter employees got to work. The result? Fifteen new products and six new enhancements that the company debuted at its Hunter Innovation Expo, a virtual event that took place last week which featured hands-on demonstrations of its new products and enhancements. Among the new members to the Hunter family were Hunter’s heavy-duty unmanned inspection equipment, a collaboration with Bosch on ADAS equipment, a new heavy-duty tire changer and wheel balancer and the second iteration of its HunterNet business intelligence tool: HunterNet 2. “This is the platform of the future,” Liebetreu said. “The Internet of Things (IOT) of equipment is where a lot of our customers want to go…Our smart equipment can give you all the data and metrics you need to run your business from anywhere.”

Advertisement