Hunter Releases Fourth-Gen. Revolution Tire Changer

The latest model brings new features to the Revolution tire changer, including HunterNet connectivity.
Tire Review Staff

Hunter has released its fourth-generation Revolution WalkAway Tire Changer, the TCRH.

The latest model brings new features to the Revolution tire changer, including HunterNet connectivity, a Walkaway savings odometer, new clamping spindles and press arms systems, and the latest Revolution software – 1.8.

The company says HunterNet connected Revolutions with wired internet connections will soon be able to take advantage of tracking and reporting usage data, populating trend reports and logging individual tire changes including before and after photos.

In 2017, Hunter’s Revolution was recognized as a 2018 Global Media award winner at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

