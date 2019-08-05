Products/Hunter Engineering
August 5, 2019

Hunter Engineering Releases Quick Tread Edge Measuring Tool

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Hunter-Logo

Hunter Engineering’s drive-over tread depth measuring tool, Quick Tread Edge, is now available for order. This announcement comes with Hunter’s latest release of WinAlign 16.1.

Hunter says Quick Tread Edge will allow service providers to provide customers with informative, in-depth inspection results.

Paired with Quick Check Drive, Hunter’s touchless alignment inspection system, automatic alignment and tire readings are captured in seconds. The system can cycle passenger-car vehicles through every 3-5 seconds, the company says.

Hunter’s latest WinAlign update also offers support for customers in ADAS service who would like to integrate their Hunter aligner with Autel’s Aftermarket ADAS Kit.

