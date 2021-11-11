Autel Releases New Tread Depth Reader

Click Here to Read More

The tool is a laser-enabled tire tread depth and brake disc wear examiner that provides users with quick and accurate wear measurements. Users can measure brake disc wear without having to remove tires, Autel says.

The MaxiTPMS TBE200 features a 1.65-inch Amoled super retina touchscreen, displaying measurement data curves in real-time. The tool provides uneven wear analysis and detailed replacement and maintenance suggestions for quick tire service, the company says.

The TBE200 dual cameras enable users to document tire wear and damage and scan the Tire Identification Number (TIN). Technicians can use the tool separately or with Autel’s ITS600 to view and print detailed TPMS reports as well as register a vehicle’s new set of tires.