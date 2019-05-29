News/Hunter Engineering
May 29, 2019

Hunter Engineering Announces Inspection Integration with Dealer-FX

Hunter_Dealer-FX

Hunter Engineering has announced a new integration partnership with Dealer-FX and its One Platform service experience. One Platform is now compatible with Hunter inspection equipment, including Quick Check Drive, Quick Check and Quick Tread systems.

Hunter’s autonomous inspection equipment is able to collect total toe, camber and tire tread results in seconds without the need for manual labor, the company says. While integrated with Dealer-FX’s One Platform, inspection data is collected and added to Dealer-FX’s Advisor Check-in and Technician Inspection applications.

“With our latest partner integration, Hunter alignment and tire inspection systems have even greater value by driving record fixed operation profits for dealers,” said Connected Services Manager Alan Hagerty.

For additional information, visit www.hunter.com.

