Hercules Offers Rebate on Passenger, Light Truck Tires

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR) announced a consumer rebate of up to $70 on the purchase of a set of four qualifying Hercules Tires passenger or light truck tire models.

The premium Hercules Tires included in the offer are the:

  • Terra Trac Cross-V, All-Season SUV-LT/CUV – $70
  • Terra Trac AT X-Journey, All-Terrain, All-Season SUV-LT/CUV – $70
  • Terra Trac AT X-Venture, All-Terrain, All-Season SUV-LT/CUV – $70
  • Terra Trac M/T, Mud Terrain, All-Season SUV-LT/CUV – $70
  • Roadtour 855 SPE, All-Season Touring Passenger – $50
  • Roadtour 655 MRE, All-Season Touring Passenger – $50

Hercules says all six models are backed by its Hercules Performance Promise, which offers up to 85,000 miles of treadwear coverage, a 45-day “Trust our ride” test drive, road hazard protection and a guarantee of workmanship and materials.

