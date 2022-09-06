Hercules Offers Rebate on Passenger, Light Truck Tires

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR) announced a consumer rebate of up to $70 on the purchase of a set of four qualifying Hercules Tires passenger or light truck tire models.
The premium Hercules Tires included in the offer are the:
- Terra Trac Cross-V, All-Season SUV-LT/CUV – $70
- Terra Trac AT X-Journey, All-Terrain, All-Season SUV-LT/CUV – $70
- Terra Trac AT X-Venture, All-Terrain, All-Season SUV-LT/CUV – $70
- Terra Trac M/T, Mud Terrain, All-Season SUV-LT/CUV – $70
- Roadtour 855 SPE, All-Season Touring Passenger – $50
- Roadtour 655 MRE, All-Season Touring Passenger – $50
Hercules says all six models are backed by its Hercules Performance Promise, which offers up to 85,000 miles of treadwear coverage, a 45-day “Trust our ride” test drive, road hazard protection and a guarantee of workmanship and materials.