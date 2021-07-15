Hercules Tires, a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD), announced the addition of two new all-terrain, all-season tires to the Terra Trac lineup.
By introducing the next-generation Terra Trac AT in two distinct models – the Terra Trac AT X-Journey for CUVs and the Terra Trac AT X-Venture for SUVs and light trucks – Hercules will cover more than 80% of the all-terrain market and appeal to a broader base of customers. The company says Hercules dealers in the U.S. can now order the new tires.
Hercules says the Terra Trac AT X-Journey’s versatility gives CUV drivers a comfortable, quiet ride. The AT X-Venture’s design and treadwear give Jeeps, utilitarian SUVs and light trucks the power to handle off-road action and harsh winter weather and every ride in between, according to Hercules.
Both tires are severe snow service-rated due to their three-peak mountain snowflake certification. Each model of the Terra Trac ATX provides two distinct sidewall designs that provide drivers the ability to customize the tires in a cost-effective way. Terra Trac ATX tires are made in the U.S. and will offer 57 SKUs between the two models in 15-20 inch rim diameters.
Additional key features of both tires include the following:
- 3-D sipes and silica tread compound work
- Alternating shoulder scallops
- Tusk grooves
- Sound block technology
With the make-it-your-own customization and the all-terrain versatility, both Terra Trac ATX tires are backed by the Hercules Performance Promise, which offers 60,000-mile treadwear coverage, a 45-day “trust our ride” test drive, road hazard protection and a guarantee of workmanship and materials.