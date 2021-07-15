Click Here to Read More

By introducing the next-generation Terra Trac AT in two distinct models – the Terra Trac AT X-Journey for CUVs and the Terra Trac AT X-Venture for SUVs and light trucks – Hercules will cover more than 80% of the all-terrain market and appeal to a broader base of customers. The company says Hercules dealers in the U.S. can now order the new tires.

Hercules says the Terra Trac AT X-Journey’s versatility gives CUV drivers a comfortable, quiet ride. The AT X-Venture’s design and treadwear give Jeeps, utilitarian SUVs and light trucks the power to handle off-road action and harsh winter weather and every ride in between, according to Hercules.