Hercules Launches Strong Guard ST Tire For Specialty Trailers

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company announced the launch of its Strong Guard ST tire, a high-speed radial specialty trailer tire. The tire is now available for ATD’s approximately 80,000 customers nationwide including HTR’s 4,000 program dealers in the United States and Canada.

The new Strong Guard ST will be available in seven 13- to 16-in. sizes, designed to fit the most popular specialty trailers such as fifth-wheel RVs; toy haulers; boat, horse and utility trailers, the company says.

The Strong Guard ST, which replaces the Hercules Power ST2, offers several key enhancements over its predecessor, Hercules says. To start, it has an increased speed rating of “N” (87 mph) to meet the evolving demands of today’s vehicles, the company says. All sizes in the new line have enhanced construction with high tensile steel belts reinforced with two nylon cap plies, providing durability and dependability when towing heavy loads even at high speeds.  

Other features and benefits of the tire include:

  • Optimized footprint – Leads to even pressure distribution for longer tread life and even wear under heavy loads.
  • Strong rib design – Four circumferential grooves coupled with a strong center rib that allows for efficient water channeling and straight-line tracking.
  • CoolCourse technology – A temperature control system that reduces heat generation to enhance performance at high speeds, extending tire life.
  • Curb Guard – Provides extra sidewall protection for unexpected tight turns.

Backed by the Hercules Performance Promise, the tires have a 60-month limited protection policy and free replacement on tires that become unserviceable due to defects in workmanship and material during the first 2/32-in. of original usable tread, the company says.

