Hankook UHP Tires Chosen as OE on Porsche 718 Models

The tires are tailor-made Ventus S1 evo 3 tires in sizes 235/40 ZR19 (92Y) N-0 for the front axle and 265/40 ZR19 (98Y) N-0 for the rear axle. This is in addition to the Porsche Cayenne and Taycan models, which Hankook already equips with Ventus S1 evo 3 premium tires in SUV and EV specifications, respectively.

The Ventus S1 evo3 is equipped with a high-strength bead core which, in combination with the reinforced sidewall, ensures high driving stability, straight-line stability and steering precision in addition to sporty, dynamic handling, Hankook says. A light rayon carcass is used, along with a special aramid composite material in the belt area. Together, this reduces the unwanted expansion of the rolling circumference by up to 60%, even at very high speeds, compared to conventional materials, the company says. The tread compound uses high-performance natural resins to ensure the necessary grip and excellent traction and braking performance on both dry and wet roads, Hankook adds.