Connect with us
Design-Innovation-2020-HPS-Cell-wins

News

Hankook Tire Wins Two iF Design Awards in 2021

The “Hankook Platform System (HPS)-Cell” was recognized as the winner of the Professional Concept category, and a concept film to bring a conceptual tire and HPS-Cell platform to life won the award in the Communication category.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Hankook Tire has won in the Professional Concept and Communication categories at the iF Design Awards 2021. Hankook was recognized in both categories for its Design Innovation Project 2020.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Design Innovation is Hankook’s R&D project, held every two years in collaboration with one of the world’s leading design universities. Through joint research, the project puts forward a vision for future driving and solutions that tackle today’s mobility challenges. For the Design Innovation 2020, Hankook collaborated with professors and students from the Department of Industrial Design at the University of Cincinnati.

Under the theme ”Urban Reshaping,” the project visualized transformation of cities by reconfiguring mobility as part of living spaces rather than stand-alone. It exists in a future which adopts augmented automation infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies such as eco-friendly technology, autonomous driving and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

A modular platform, which Hankook proposed and named “Hankook Platform System (HPS)-Cell,” was recognized as the winner of the Professional Concept category. It applies “Hankook Innovative Performance (H.I.P),” which represents Hankook’s technological breakthroughs and emphasizes that the tire indeed sits at the center of mobility. In particular, Hankook says it received high scores in the Form criterion, which evaluates aesthetics and execution, as well as in the Differentiation criterion, which evaluates individuality and intrinsic value.

The tire of HPS-Cell is an airless tire featuring unit-cell structure. It is a concept tire that uses sensor technology, variable wheels and optimized infrastructure to identify tire treads and road conditions in real time, respond to wear-out risks and change tread patterns according to road conditions.

Advertisement

In addition, the Design Innovation Film 2020, the concept film to bring the conceptual tire and HPS-Cell platform to life, won the award in the Communication category. The film illustrates how an urban population in the future may use this kind of mobility platform. Hankook says it was highly scored in the Impact criterion, which evaluates sustainability and social contribution.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Continental Celebrates 150 Years

News: Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Partner with Tekmetric

News: Continental Expands Construction Tire Sizes

News: Tuffy Tire Partners with Central Florida MDA

Advertisement

on

Hankook Tire Wins Two iF Design Awards in 2021

on

Hankook UHP Tires Chosen as OE on Porsche 718 Models

on

Goodyear Launches 'From Garage to Glory' Talent Search

on

KYB Receives Marketing Award from The Group
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Passenger/Light Truck: H/T Light Truck Market: Versatility is Key

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Motor Guard Corp.

Motor Guard Corp.
Contact: Brian JacobsonPhone: 209-239-9191Fax: 209-239-5114
580 Carnegie St., Manteca CA 95337
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct Bridgestone-Firestone-Direct

News

Bridgestone Launches Firestone Direct
Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies

News

Discount Tire Techs Using New Mobile Tire Inspection Solution
FRAM-True-Air FRAM-True-Air

News

Fram Releases New TrueAir Cabin Air Filter
Yokohama-Tire-Texas-DC-rendering Yokohama-Tire-Texas-DC-rendering

News

Yokohama Tire Opening New Dallas Distribution Center
Connect
Tire Review Magazine