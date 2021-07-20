Hankook Tire Selected as OE for Two BMW Models

Hankook Tire has scored on original equipment fitment on the BMW X3 M and X4 M.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The brand new Hankook Ventus S1 evo Z was specially developed for the UUHP (ultra-ultra-high-performance) segment for use on sporty high-performance vehicles, according to the company. The Hankook Ventus S1 evo Z is available for both BMW models in 255/40 ZR21 102Y tires on the front axle and 265/40 ZR21 105Y on the rear axle. According to the company, the high level of grip and precise lateral guidance for optimum handling behavior, even under very sporty conditions, were decisive criteria during the approval process. For all M models, the process includes an extensive performance test on the Nordschleife bend at the Nürburgring.

Advertisement