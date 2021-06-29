Connect with us
Hankook-Gauge-Summer-Car-Confessions-Infographic

News

Hankook Reveals Americans’ Top Car Confessions

As National Tire Safety Week begins, Hankook revealed the top habits that impact daily driving to better understand potential safety hazards as Americans gear up for summer travel.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Americans are hitting the road again as traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels, Hankook Tire found in its latest Gauge Index Survey. As National Tire Safety Week begins, Hankook revealed the top habits that impact daily driving to better understand potential safety hazards as Americans gear up for summer travel.

Advertisement

Limited maintenance impacts tire safety

The survey indicates while consistent maintenance is among the best ways to uphold the safety and performance of tires and vehicles, 28% of drivers admit they either can’t change a tire or never rotate their tires. Regular rotation helps ensure even wear, which in turn impacts a car’s ride and noise level, as well as the tire’s longevity. Experts recommend rotating tires every 5,000 to 8,000 miles driven, though it is important to check the requirements for each specific tire model, Hankook says.

The Gauge did find millennials are most likely to know how to change a tire (only 12% claim they can’t), and almost two-thirds (61%) own the required tire jack to do it. In fact, two out of every three drivers (64%), no matter their age, say they own a tire jack, making it one of the top three car maintenance tools drivers own, in addition to a tire pressure gauge (65%) and a set of jumper cables (67%).

Advertisement

Americans are distracted drivers

Over two-thirds (64%) of Americans admit they multitask while they are driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) defines distracted driving as “any activity that diverts attentions from driving,” and strongly advises against doing anything besides focusing on the road ahead. Hankook found that the sources of distraction behind the wheel vary:

  • 24% say they sing at the top of their lungs
  • 21% eat while driving
  • 11% admit to texting
  • And a few (3%) even apply makeup or shave

Texting is considered among the most concerning distractions by the NHTSA, as sending or reading a text can take one’s eyes off the road for up to five seconds, which is roughly the equivalent of driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.

Advertisement

It’s time for a trip back to driving school

The Gauge revealed that one in 10 drivers failed their first driving test, and several others still have habits that might not earn them passing marks. Despite it being the most stressful and practiced part of the driving test for many, 13% of drivers today say they can’t parallel park. Furthermore, 14% say they brake too harshly or turn too fast, with Gen Z more than twice as likely to admit they turn too fast compared to older generations. In addition to being dangerous, many of these habits can add stress to your tires, reducing traction or wearing a flat spot in the wheels, the company says.

Advertisement

Regardless of driving style, encourage your customers to check your tire tread regularly, Hankook says. One easy way to do so is by taking a penny and inserting it face down. If you can see Lincoln’s head, it’s time to consider replacing one’s tires.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Tire Discounters Celebrates Opening of New Cincinnati HQ

News: Drivers: Submit Road Trips for Chance to Win Nokian Tyres

News: AAPEX Announces CEOs to Participate in Keynote Buyer Panel

News: USTMA Launches National Tire Safety Week

Advertisement

on

Hankook Reveals Americans' Top Car Confessions

on

Tire Discounters' Franchising Program Seeks to Aid Independents

on

Akebono Releases Brake Pad Kit for Toyota and Lexus Models

on

ASE Launches Spanish-Language Option on Website
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists
Contact: Michael DunlapPhone: 800-518-3040Phone: 770-903-1236Fax: 770-903-1237
3100 Medlock Bridge Rd., Ste. 305, Norcross GA 30071
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Steven-Leffler-Suburban-Tire Steven-Leffler-Suburban-Tire

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Dealer Focus: Steve Leffler, Suburban Tire
goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear Completes Acquisition of Cooper Tire
Continental-Appointments Continental-Appointments

People

Continental Appoints Leaders for U.S. Commercial Tire Unit
goodyear-ceo goodyear-ceo

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Strengthens Global Position
Connect
Tire Review Magazine