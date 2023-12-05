Hankook Extends Grand Slam Rebate

Hankook Tire is extending its latest 2023 rebate promotion to Dec. 22. The Grand Slam Rebate offers consumers up to $100 in savings on select Hankook products, the company said. The Grand Slam Rebate is Hankook’s first promotion to offer savings on its full line of iON tires, specially designed for EVs.

Hankook said drivers can also save on the Ventus S1 evo Z AS X, a new ultra-high-performance all-season tire designed to provide handling at high-speeds, traction in all-season conditions and comfort for luxury SUVs.

Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for the Grand Slam Rebate, with savings of up to $100.

The tires that qualify for Hankook’s Grand Slam Rebate include the iON evo ($80 rebate), iON evo AS ($80), Ventus S1 evo Z AS X ($100), Ventus S1 AS ($100), Dynapro AT2 Xtreme ($80), Dynapro HT ($80), Dynapro XT ($100), Kinergy PT ($60), Kinergy 4S2 ($60), Kinergy 4S2 X ($60).