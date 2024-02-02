 Hankook Gauge Index shows consumer interest in off-roading, EV range worries

Hankook found that 50% of drivers are interested in off-roading, but range concerns could limit EV off-road use.

Christian Hinton
Hankook-Dynapro-MT2

Recent data from Hankook Tire’s ongoing Gauge Index survey found that 50% of drivers are interested in an off-road experience. What’s more, 48% of that group is most interested in trail driving. The sense of exploration (23%) and opportunity to experience new scenery (21%) top the list as the most appealing benefits of off-road driving, according to Hankook’s data. Further, 29% would prefer to steer off-road in the fall, second only to the summer (37%).

“Off-road enthusiasts are often seen as having an appetite for adventure,” said Intae (Ted) Choi, vice president of marketing, Hankook Tire America Corp. “Our recent Gauge findings align with that perception, and also indicate that there is an added appeal in off-roading’s ability to help us experience the world around us.”

Those heading off-road also have certain preferences, the data found, especially when it comes to their tires. When purchasing off-road tires, drivers are most likely to consider performance (25%), safety ratings (17%) or longevity (12%). Tires such as those offered in Hankook’s Dynapro lineup – including dedicated off-terrain tires like the Dynapro MT2 – are specially designed to perform optimally off-road, while still featuring handling and stability on any road type, the company says.

There is one thing that Americans remain unsure of when it comes to off-road experiences: Electric vehicles. While 40% say they would use an electric vehicle (EV) for off-road driving, those who would not want to off-road in an EV say it’s due to concerns about the battery range.

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a survey of Americans’ attitudes and opinions about driving. The latest survey, conducted Sept. 5-8, 2023, polled 1,023 randomly selected Americans age 18 and older who have a valid U.S. driver’s license.

Sun Auto Tire & Service acquires Boyd’s Tire & Service

The acquisition includes seven locations across the Central Ohio area.

Boyd's-aquired-by-Sun-Auto-1400

Sun Auto Tire & Service has acquired Boyd’s Tire & Service. “This acquisition brings Boyd’s into a nationwide leader in auto repair, reinforcing Sun Auto’s dedication to excellence and its values-centered approach across its growing national footprint,” the company said.

“Boyd’s being welcomed into the Sun Auto family is a milestone in our growth journey,” Sun Auto Tire & Service CEO Tony Puckett said. “We are thrilled to make our first entrance into Ohio, which is a region that is going to be very important to our plans going forward. I can’t wait to welcome these new members of the Sun Team into our group.”

