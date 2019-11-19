Hankook Tire Reveals New Off-Road Dynapro MT2 Tire

Hankook Tire has released its newest off-road tire, the Dynapro MT2 (RT05). As the successor of the off-road-focused Dynapro MT, the Dynapro MT2 is equipped with the latest innovations from Hankook Tire.

Engineered with 3-D simulation software, Hankook says it leveraged the latest tire manufacturing processes to develop the Dynapro MT2’s Terrain Strike tread design. Hankook says the tire is optimized for traction in mud, dirt, rock, sand and gravel surfaces. The company says the tire’s sidewall features an integrated linking system that marries the shoulder and sidewall blocks increasing overall rigidity, traction and protection from puncture and off-road abrasions.

While the Dynapro MT2 is designed for extreme off-road performance with built-in stone ejectors and scooped shoulder blocks, the unified construction of the tire provides a compliant on-road feel, which also assists in keeping road noise down to a minimum, Hankook says. The new Wraparound Tread and Sidewall Protection Shields both work to provide extra biting edges when crawling over rocks as well as additional rubber gauge construction to protect against punctures, the company added.

The latest addition to the Dynapro product line will be available in over 40 sizes with select sizes currently available now for purchase from Hankook-certified dealers. Earlier this year, the company launched the Dynapro AT2 all-terrain tire.