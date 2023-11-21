 Hankook Tire Partners with Nissan

Tires

Hankook Tire Partners with Nissan

Hankook is supplying all-terrain and all-season fitments for the 2024 Frontier model.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Tire-Expands-Dynapro-AT2-Xtreme-Range-43-New-Sizes-1400-copy

Hankook Tire is continuing its partnership with Nissan, supplying the company’s next-generation 2024 Frontier with two fitments: the all-terrain Dynapro AT2 in size 265/70R17 and the premium all-season Dynapro HT in size P265/70R16. Both fitments will be produced at Hankook Tire’s Tennessee Plant in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The 2024 Nissan Frontier welcomes new upgrades to existing trim levels along with the introduction of the new Hardbody Editon. The 1980s-inspired styling is a retro callback to the original Hardbody pickup truck and features 17-in. wheels wrapped in Dynapro AT2s, black over-fenders, a front skid plate, special decals and a sport bar mounted behind the cab, Hankook said.

Hankook said the Dynapro AT2 ensures traction in wet, dry and off-road conditions while decreasing road noise and increasing ride comfort. Its 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating also provides traction in severe winter conditions. The Dynapro HT provides drivers with longer tread wear, improved traction and low rolling resistance, Hankook said. The Dynapro HT will come standard on the Nissan Frontier’s King and Crew Cab SV two-wheel and four-wheel-drive trim lines.

Hankook Tire has been an OE supplier for the Nissan Frontier since 2015 and the current generation Frontier since 2021. Hankook Tire and Nissan have collaborated since 2013, providing fitments for popular models such as the Altima, Pathfinder, Sentra and Rogue.

Tires

Atturo Tire Unveils Expanded Product Sizes at SEMA Show 2023

Atturo Tire introduces new sizes for the AZ850, AZ600 and Trail Blade ATS tire lines at SEMA.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Atturo featured SEMA

Atturo Tire unveiled an expansion to its product lineup with its latest product announcement at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The tire manufacturer introduced new sizes for three tread patterns: the AZ850 ultra-high-performance tire, the AZ600 all-season touring tire and the Trail Blade ATS all-terrain tire.

Atturo's AZ850 Ultra-High Performance featured on a Tesla Model X.

