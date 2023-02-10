Hamaton Releases Refreshed TPMS Programming App

Following the release of its TPMS programming app at The 2021 SEMA Show, Hamaton has revealed details about the first major update on iOS – enhancing the overall user experience, the company said. The app, available for the iPhone 7 or newer with a minimum of iOS 15, was designed to program the U-Pro Hybrid NFC in one tap.

Hamaton said the app has undergone a contemporary makeover with a more modern interface. The update also introduces features that deliver a simplified vehicle lookup, essential TPMS information and the flexibility to operate offline.

Users can add vehicles they program most often to their “favorites” and, consequently, access them quicker than selecting the make and model each time, Hamaton said. The refreshed app also displays the type of relearn procedure a vehicle uses (auto relearn, OBD, etc.), along with a short description.

In addition, the vehicle database automatically updates whenever users launch the app. (to do so, a mobile data or Wi-Fi connection is required). Because of this, the latest coverage will is a fingertip’s length away, Hamaton said. Similar to the last version, users can program the sensor to a specific vehicle protocol or enter an existing OE sensor ID. The Manual ID option enables users to skip the relearn process as the ID (in the ECU) is unchanged.

The update is now available to download. Search “Hamaton NFC” on the Apple App Store, Hamaton said.