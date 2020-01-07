Connect with us
Schrader EZ Sensor Go

TPMS

Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Schrader TPMS Solutions’s EZ-Sensor Go is a TPMS sensor that takes one to three seconds to program a majority of domestic vehicles and will be available Q2 of 2020.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Schrader TPMS Solutions has introduced the EZ-Sensor Go, a programmable TPMS sensor that takes one to three seconds to program a majority of domestic vehicles, Schrader says.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The sensor, which made its debut at the 2019 SEMA Show, includes much of the benefits and functionality of the EZ-sensor in one SKU. It is compatible with most TPMS tools on the market and features three stem options:

  • A rubber snap-in stem, which includes a plastic sealing cap, screw,
    brass valve core and rubber snap-in stem;
  • Aluminum clamp-in stem, which includes a plastic sealing cap, nickel-
    plated valve core, aluminum clamp-in
    stem, hex nut, screw and rubber grommet;
  • And a black anodized clamp-in stem, which includes a plastic sealing cap, nickel-plated valve core, black aluminum clamp-in stem, black hex nut, screw and rubber grommet.

The Schrader EZ-Sensor Go will be available in the second quarter of 2020.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

on

Ford TPMS Service Tips

on

Tips & Tricks: TPMS Relearn Procedures

on

Chrysler Fiat TPMS Auto Learn Headaches
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

News: Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate Tires

People: Hankook Tire America Announces Soo II Lee as New President

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Bridgestone Launches All-Position Tire for Regional Pickup, Delivery Service Fleets

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Changing TPMS Sensor Batteries

Understanding Toyota’s direct and indirect TPMS
TPMS-Dash-Slider TPMS-Dash-Slider

Featured

Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Making A Comeback On Some Imports

TPMS Diagnostic Strategies
Connect