Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Schrader TPMS Solutions has introduced the EZ-Sensor Go, a programmable TPMS sensor that takes one to three seconds to program a majority of domestic vehicles, Schrader says.

The sensor, which made its debut at the 2019 SEMA Show, includes much of the benefits and functionality of the EZ-sensor in one SKU. It is compatible with most TPMS tools on the market and features three stem options:

A rubber snap-in stem, which includes a plastic sealing cap, screw,

brass valve core and rubber snap-in stem;

Aluminum clamp-in stem, which includes a plastic sealing cap, nickel-plated valve core, aluminum clamp-in stem, hex nut, screw and rubber grommet;

plated valve core, aluminum clamp-in

stem, hex nut, screw and rubber grommet;

plated valve core, aluminum clamp-in stem, hex nut, screw and rubber grommet; And a black anodized clamp-in stem, which includes a plastic sealing cap, nickel-plated valve core, black aluminum clamp-in stem, black hex nut, screw and rubber grommet.

The Schrader EZ-Sensor Go will be available in the second quarter of 2020.