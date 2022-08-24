Connect with us

Hamaton Launches Tesla Bluetooth Sensor

Christian Hinton

Hamaton is launching an aftermarket BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) sensor exclusively for Tesla vehicles. Hamaton says the new sensor is a direct replacement for the Sysgration BLE sensor. The company says that an alert is sent to the vehicle’s computer system via BLE when air pressure drops to trigger the TPMS light.

BLE sensors are found in Model 3 (2021+), Model S (2022+) and Model Y. According to Hamaton, the U-Pro Hybrid BLE will come preprogrammed, meaning technicians can install them on the Tesla models without programming.

Furthermore, customers can choose between two metal clamp-in valves (black or graphite), both designed to complement the alloy wheel finish.

Hamaton Launches Tesla Bluetooth Sensor

