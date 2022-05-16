Connect with us

Service

Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Andrew Markel

on

Tesla-TPMS

One of the first items to be replaced on any Tesla model are the tires. This is due to tire wear from the instant torque of the electric motor. When replacing the tires, you will have to service the TPMS sensors.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Tesla has used Baolong (from 2012 to 2014), Continental (from 2014 to 2020 ) and a proprietary sensor that uses Bluetooth. For 2021, the Model Y started to use a sensor that communicates using Bluetooth protocols. Not much is known about the new system except that the sensors are currently available only through Tesla.

The Baolong TPMS system will not display the pressures on the center display. However, the Continental and Bluetooth systems will display the pressures for the driver. Tesla offers a retrofit kit to convert the Baolong system to a Continental system. The procedure involves replacing a module on the vehicle. Baolong sensors are available on the market, and aftermarket replacements can be programmed for the car.

Advertisement

TPMS TALK: Have More TPMS Questions? Check Out our TPMS Archives

Like many TPMS systems, the Tesla TPMS system has a built-in feature that automatically detects a new set of wheel sensors. The TPMS sensors can be reset via the vehicle’s touchscreen. The reset function is only possible when the vehicle is on.

Before starting, set the tires to the correct cold tire inflation pressure according to the door placard and tire size. Before servicing the tires, make sure the system is functioning.

Performing an Auto Learn

Below are the steps for performing an auto relearn procedure:

  • From the touchscreen, touch Controls > Settings > Service & Reset > Tire Pressure Monitor > Reset Sensors. Reset the sensors based on the wheel size.
  • If a tire pressure warning displays, exit the vehicle, close the rear trunk and all the doors, wait for the touchscreen to go black, re-enter the car and ensure that the correct wheel size is selected before touching Reset.
  • Touch Reset, and then touch OK.
  • Press and hold one of the scroll wheels and select ‘Car Status’ to see an overview of the TPMS information. When the sensors are unknown, all the values will be shown as “- -”.
  • Ensure that the vehicle is stationary for at least 20 minutes before continuing to the next step.
  • Perform a road test. Auto learning will start when the vehicle exceeds 25 mph. When auto-learning completes, the tire pressure information displays for all wheels and clears any TPMS faults. Note: Auto learning can take up to 20 minutes during a test drive.

Try this procedure again if “Tire Pressure System Needs Service” displays after performing auto-learning. If the warning still persists after five minutes of driving at 25 mph, further diagnostics might be required. This can include using a TPMS to verify the operation of the sensor.

What about service kits and servicing replacement sensors on a Tesla? Read the full article from our sister publication, Shop Owner, here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Advertisement

on

Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

on

ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

on

CV Joint Replacement Tips

on

The Brake Pad Copper Controversy
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Business Operations: Tire Industry Labor Shortage: Improve This to Keep Employees

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Giti Tire (USA) Inc.

Giti Tire (USA) Inc.
Contact: Ruby VizcainoPhone: (866) 488-4737
10404 Sixth St., Rancho Cucamonga CA 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Copper-brake-pads Copper-brake-pads

Service

The Brake Pad Copper Controversy
CV-Joint-Replacement CV-Joint-Replacement

Service

CV Joint Replacement Tips
ADAS-Calibrations ADAS-Calibrations

Service

ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths
Connect
Tire Review Magazine