Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

One of the first items to be replaced on any Tesla model are the tires. This is due to tire wear from the instant torque of the electric motor. When replacing the tires, you will have to service the TPMS sensors.

Tesla has used Baolong (from 2012 to 2014), Continental (from 2014 to 2020 ) and a proprietary sensor that uses Bluetooth. For 2021, the Model Y started to use a sensor that communicates using Bluetooth protocols. Not much is known about the new system except that the sensors are currently available only through Tesla. The Baolong TPMS system will not display the pressures on the center display. However, the Continental and Bluetooth systems will display the pressures for the driver. Tesla offers a retrofit kit to convert the Baolong system to a Continental system. The procedure involves replacing a module on the vehicle. Baolong sensors are available on the market, and aftermarket replacements can be programmed for the car.

