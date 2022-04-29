Hamaton Promotes New Vice President of North American Subsidiary

Hamaton has promoted Enri Osmani, general manager of Hamaton Inc., to vice president of the company’s North American distribution and technical center.
Osmani has worked in the TPMS market for 12 years and has invaluable experience and a tremendous network within the industry, Hamaton says. When Hamaton’s Michigan-based subsidiary opened in 2016, Osmani was responsible for coordinating the company’s initial development, ensuring the customer base received sales and technical support. Since then, the company has built a rapport with customers and repeatedly exceeds its targets, Hamaton says.