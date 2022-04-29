Connect with us

People

Hamaton Promotes New Vice President of North American Subsidiary

Christian Hinton

on

Hamaton has promoted Enri Osmani, general manager of Hamaton Inc., to vice president of the company’s North American distribution and technical center.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Osmani has worked in the TPMS market for 12 years and has invaluable experience and a tremendous network within the industry, Hamaton says. When Hamaton’s Michigan-based subsidiary opened in 2016, Osmani was responsible for coordinating the company’s initial development, ensuring the customer base received sales and technical support. Since then, the company has built a rapport with customers and repeatedly exceeds its targets, Hamaton says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Bridgestone’s Ferrari Adds Global COO to His Duties

People: Tire Industry Mourns John Rainey, Former ARA President

People: Goodyear and Cooper Tire Women Named 2022 Step Ahead Honorees

People: Hannah Mayberry Joins Kenda Tire USA as Marketing Coordinator

Advertisement

on

Hamaton Promotes New Vice President of North American Subsidiary

on

Michael Graber Appointed President & CEO of Toyo Tire USA

on

Sullivan Tire Company Names New President, CEO

on

Chalofsky Leaves Simple Tire, Karthik Iyer Adds CEO Duties
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Giti Tire (USA) Inc.

Giti Tire (USA) Inc.
Contact: Ruby VizcainoPhone: (866) 488-4737
10404 Sixth St., Rancho Cucamonga CA 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Goodyear-cooper-women-in-manufacturing Goodyear-cooper-women-in-manufacturing

People

Goodyear and Cooper Tire Women Named 2022 Step Ahead Honorees

People

Tire Industry Mourns John Rainey, Former ARA President
Higashi-Ferrari-Bridgestone Higashi-Ferrari-Bridgestone

People

Bridgestone’s Ferrari Adds Global COO to His Duties

People

MaddenCo Names New CEO
Connect
Tire Review Magazine