Hamaton Promotes New Vice President of North American Subsidiary

Osmani has worked in the TPMS market for 12 years and has invaluable experience and a tremendous network within the industry, Hamaton says. When Hamaton’s Michigan-based subsidiary opened in 2016, Osmani was responsible for coordinating the company’s initial development, ensuring the customer base received sales and technical support. Since then, the company has built a rapport with customers and repeatedly exceeds its targets, Hamaton says.