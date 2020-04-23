According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission , Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plans to close its Gadsden, Alabama factory after reaching a tentative bargaining agreement April 17.

Click Here to Read More

The bargaining agreement remains subject to approval by the membership of the local union, Goodyear said in its filings April 23. The company expects the closure combined with other rationalization actions expects to result in approximately $130 million of annual savings in 2021 when compared with 2019.

The company approved a plan to offer voluntary buy-outs to certain associates at its tire manufacturing facility in Gadsden during the third quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company accepted approximately 740 buy-out applications. The voluntary buy-out plan was substantially completed during the first quarter of 2020 and cash payments under this plan totaled $75 million.

The company estimates the total pre-tax charges associated with the April rationalization 2020 plan to be approximately $280 million to $295 million, of which approximately $170 million to $180 million are expected to be cash charges, primarily for severance and other associate-related costs of approximately $55 million and $40 million, respectively, and other closure costs of approximately $75 million to $85 million, according to Goodyear’s filing with the SEC. In addition, non-cash charges, primarily related to asset write-offs and accelerated depreciation, are expected to be approximately $110 million to $115 million.