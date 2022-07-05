Connect with us
Goodyear Releases Corporate Responsibility 2021 Report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company released its report on corporate responsibility performance for 2021. Goodyear says the report summarizes the progress the company made toward achieving its short- and long-term sustainability goals while demonstrating its commitment to ethical and sustainable processes, materials and programs.

Goodyear says its 2021 report is organized around the four pillars of the company’s corporate responsibility framework: Sustainable Sourcing, Responsible Operations, Advanced Mobility and Inspiring Culture.

Sustainable Sourcing: In 2021, Goodyear says its scientists and engineers developed a demonstration tire made of 70% sustainable materials. This progress is toward the company’s goal of creating a tire made 100% from sustainable materials by 2030. The demonstration tire has 13 featured ingredients, including three different carbon blacks produced from methane, carbon dioxide and plant-based oil; soybean oil; rice husk ash silica; and polyester recycled from plastic bottles and other plastic waste, the company says.

Responsible Operations: In addition to announcing its long-term climate ambition of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Goodyear says it continued its work to reduce its environmental impact. In 2021, the company achieved a 24% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity and an 18% reduction in energy intensity compared to a 2010 baseline. Goodyear also reduced global water consumption by 17% compared to a 2020 baseline.

Advanced Mobility: In 2021, Goodyear says it continued its focus on improving fuel efficiency by achieving a 32% reduction in rolling resistance and an 8.8% reduction in tire weight in its global consumer tire portfolio, from a 2005 baseline.

Inspiring Culture: In 2021, associate membership in Goodyear’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) continued to grow, and one additional ERG was added bringing the total number of Goodyear ERGs to eight. More than 3,300 associates worldwide are members of Goodyear ERGs.

