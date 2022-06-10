Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain G159 Tires

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is recalling certain G159 tires, size 275/70R22.5 with DOT date codes 046 through 0403. This will recall 173,237 commercial tires. The tread may separate from the tire and that separation can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Goodyear says dealers will replace the tires installed on recreational vehicles, free of charge, and provide a $60 voucher for the cost of professionally weighing a recreational vehicle.

Goodyear will offer a $500 refund for tires not installed on a vehicle. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Goodyear customer service at 1-800-592-3267.