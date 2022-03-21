General Tire Announces Passenger Tire Promotion

General Tire says that from March 1-April 30, 2022, consumers who purchase a set of four qualifying passenger General tires will receive up to a $70 Visa prepaid card.

According to General Tire, the qualifying passenger tires are General Tire’s G-MAX AS05, an all-season ultra-high performance tire for passenger cars and crossovers, that ranges in size from 16-22-in. rim diameter.

Also included in the promotion are the G-MAX RS and the AltiMAX RT43 says General Tire. To be eligible for the promotion, General Tire says tires must be purchased in a single transaction.