Connect with us

News

General Tire Announces Passenger Tire Promotion

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

General Tire says that from March 1-April 30, 2022, consumers who purchase a set of four qualifying passenger General tires will receive up to a $70 Visa prepaid card.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to General Tire, the qualifying passenger tires are General Tire’s G-MAX AS05, an all-season ultra-high performance tire for passenger cars and crossovers, that ranges in size from 16-22-in. rim diameter.

Also included in the promotion are the G-MAX RS and the AltiMAX RT43 says General Tire. To be eligible for the promotion, General Tire says tires must be purchased in a single transaction.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: Hannah Mayberry Joins Kenda Tire USA as Marketing Coordinator

News: Goodyear Names 37th Winner of Highway Hero Award

News: Sullivan Celebrates 67th Anniversary

News: Milwaukee Says it Has Fastest Cordless Tire Inflator Available

Advertisement

on

General Tire Announces Passenger Tire Promotion

on

Hankook Tire Remains Exclusive Tire Partner for W Series

on

Transtar Kicks Off Transmission Fluid Frenzy Promotion

on

'Quality Service After the Sale' Sets Janesville Tire Apart
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Tires: Most Viewed Tire Launch Stories of 2021

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ceat Specialty Tires Inc.

Ceat Specialty Tires Inc.
Contact: Tarang SrivastavaPhone: +1 980-616-1931
,
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA

News

Infrastructure Bill, Ukraine Crisis Will Affect OTR Industry
big-brand-tire-percheron-growth-2022 big-brand-tire-percheron-growth-2022

News

Percheron-Backed Big Brand Tire Plans for Growth in 2022
NL-Bridgestone-Colletti-1400 NL-Bridgestone-Colletti-1400

People

Bridgestone Announces New President of Consumer OE Tire Sales
K&M-Tire-Jeff-Wallick K&M-Tire-Jeff-Wallick

News

K&M Tire Gives Dealers Tools for Pursuing Excellence
Connect
Tire Review Magazine