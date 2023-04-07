Yokohama Tire Announces Spring Rebate

Through April 30, Yokohama said consumers can earn up to $125 in the form of a Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card after purchase of four or five select Yokohama tires.

The full list of tires featured in Yokohama’s 2023 spring rebate promotion include:

$125 Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card (with five tire purchase): Geolandar A/T XD, Geolandar X-AT, Geolandar M/T G003, Geolandar X-MT

$100 Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card (with four tire purchase): Advan Apex, Geolandar X-AT, Geolandar X-CV, Geolandar A/T XD, Geolandar M/T G003, Geolandar X-MT

$70 Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card (with four tire purchase): Advan Sport A/S+, Avid Ascend GT, Avid Ascend LX, Geolandar CV G058, Geolandar H/T G056, Geolandar A/T G015

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers.