Continental Tire Announces June Sales Promotion

From June 1 through June 30, consumers who purchase four qualifying Continental Tire passenger tires will receive a $70 Visa prepaid card, the company says.

Among the qualifying passenger tires are Continental’s latest performance tires: the ExtremeContact Sport and ExtremeContact DWS06, as well as Continental’s latest all-season touring tires, the PureContact LS and TrueContact Tour.

The purchase of a set of Continental tires is backed by the company’s Total Confidence Plan, which includes a limited warranty, flat tire roadside assistance, customer satisfaction trial, mileage warranty (if applicable) and road hazard coverage.

To be eligible for the promotion, tires must be purchased in a single transaction. This promotion is void where prohibited by state law and offer is valid in the forty-eight (48) contiguous continental United States and D.C.