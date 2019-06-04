News/Continental Tire
June 4, 2019

Continental Tire Announces June Sales Promotion

Continental Tire Announces June Sales Promotion

From June 1 through June 30, consumers who purchase four qualifying Continental Tire passenger tires will receive a $70 Visa prepaid card, the company says. 

Among the qualifying passenger tires are Continental’s latest performance tires: the ExtremeContact Sport and ExtremeContact DWS06, as well as Continental’s latest all-season touring tires, the PureContact LS and TrueContact Tour

The purchase of a set of Continental tires is backed by the company’s Total Confidence Plan, which includes a limited warranty, flat tire roadside assistance, customer satisfaction trial, mileage warranty (if applicable) and road hazard coverage.

To be eligible for the promotion, tires must be purchased in a single transaction. This promotion is void where prohibited by state law and offer is valid in the forty-eight (48) contiguous continental United States and D.C.

