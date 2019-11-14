Gallery: Nexen Tire Tech Center Grand Opening

Richfield Mayor Bobbie Beshara presents a gift to Nexen Global CEO Travis Kang during the grand opening of Nexen Tire’s Tech Center in Richfield, Ohio. The building is the anchor building in Richfield’s Crossroads District Plan.

Nexen Tire America celebrated the grand opening of its Tech Center in Richfield, Ohio, on Wednesday, capping off a banner year for the South Korean tiremaker.

The company opened its Nexen University R&D center in Seoul in April, its manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic in August, cut the ribbon on another tech center in Germany in September, and finally commemorated the opening of its state-of-the-art North American Tech Center on Wednesday.

“Here begins another exciting journey,” said Travis Kang, global CEO of Nexen Tire Corp, addressing the crowd of Nexen employees, local dignitaries and company partners at the grand opening ceremony. “This new tech center is evidence of our commitment to the U.S. market. Here we will develop the tires to help Nexen achieve its goal of becoming a top-tier tiremaker by 2025.”