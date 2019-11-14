News/Nexen Tire
November 14, 2019

Gallery: Nexen Tire Tech Center Grand Opening

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Nexen Tire Gift from Richfield
Richfield Mayor Bobbie Beshara presents a gift to Nexen Global CEO Travis Kang during the grand opening of Nexen Tire’s Tech Center in Richfield, Ohio. The building is the anchor building in Richfield’s Crossroads District Plan.

Nexen Tire America celebrated the grand opening of its Tech Center in Richfield, Ohio, on Wednesday, capping off a banner year for the South Korean tiremaker.

The company opened its Nexen University R&D center in Seoul in April, its manufacturing facility in the Czech Republic in August, cut the ribbon on another tech center in Germany in September, and finally commemorated the opening of its state-of-the-art North American Tech Center on Wednesday.

“Here begins another exciting journey,” said Travis Kang, global CEO of Nexen Tire Corp, addressing the crowd of Nexen employees, local dignitaries and company partners at the grand opening ceremony. “This new tech center is evidence of our commitment to the U.S. market. Here we will develop the tires to help Nexen achieve its goal of becoming a top-tier tiremaker by 2025.”

Scroll down to look at highlights from the opening ceremony and tour the high-tech center.

Aaron Neumann Nexen Tire
Aaron Neumann, product development manager for Nexen Tire’s North American Tech Center, addresses the crowd describing how Nexen’s Tech Center will be the “outpost for R&D” to develop tires for the “unique demand and performance requirements” for the North American market.
Richfield Mayor Bobbie Beshara
Bobbie Beshara, mayor of the Village of Richfield, tells the crowd, “We are more honored than you can imagine that you are part of our community,” at the grand opening ceremony for Nexen Tire’s North American Tech Center.
Nexen CEO Travis Kang
Nexen Global CEO Travis Kang shares how Nexen’s North American Tech Center fits into the company’s plan for North American growth.
Ribbon Cutting Nexen Tech Center
Nexen officials, as well as local dignitaries and the company’s partners, cut the ribbon signifying the grand opening of Nexen’s Tech Center. (left to right) President of Nexen Tire America Jong Sun Kim; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Head of Brakes, Wheels and Tires Purchasing Joe Welch; Wonsun Jung, wife of Nexen Global CEO Travis Kang; Travis Kang; Village of Richfield Mayor Bobbie Beshara; Dan Wysocki, Fiat Chrysler automobiles systems & component chassis engineering, design responsible manager for tires, Don Lee, head of Nexen Tire America Technology Center and retired Nexen Project Engineer Gary Zolton.
Nexen Tire NVH testing
Lin Kung, project manager for Nexen Tire’s North American Tech Center, explains to the crowd how Nexen conducts its NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) testing.
2001 Honda modified
During the tour, Nexen described how it works with enthusiasts to test its tires in conditions across the U.S. Here, a local enthusiast’s vehicle, a 2001 Honda S2000 modified with a Corvette LS3 engine, TKO 600 five-speed manual transmission, Ford 8.8 differential, GT500 brake rotors with Corvette C6 calipers and TSW 18-in. wheels comes equipped with Nexen N’ SUR4G with 225/40R18 88Y in the front and 275/35R18 95Y in the rear.
tire 3d modeling Nexen Tech Center
Dean Rogers, section manager for tire technology, explains how Nexen’s tires are made using 3-D computer modeling.
Jan Terziyski, program manager at Nexen Tire’s North American Tech Center, explains how Nexen’s tires are tested in the elements.
Dean Rogers Nexen Tech Center wire cutting tire section machine
Dean Rogers, section manager for tire technology, shows off the finished product from Nexen’s wire-cutting tire section machine.
Nexen Tire testing Tech Center
Dean Rogers, section manger for tire technology, explains how Nexen tests different structural characteristics of the tires it creates.
Nexen Tire Tech Center building 2
Construction on Nexen Tire America’s 33,540 square-foot Tech Center in Richfield, Ohio was finished late last year.

