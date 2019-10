Federal Tires invited tire distributors, dealers and members of the media to a launch event at Big Bear Lake, California, to test out its new rugged-terrain tire, the Xplora R/T.

To put the tire to its limits, event participants drove on a variety of light truck vehicles outfitted with Xplora R/Ts on an on-road drive around Big Bear Lake, and on an off-road course on the dirt trails of the Holcomb Valley. Scroll down to see some action shots from the event.

The Xplora R/T, which took around four years to develop, is a hybrid design between an all-terrain and mud-terrain tire.

During the opening reception of the event, guests were treated to a barbecue overlooking Big Bear Lake.

Steve Hutchinson, advisor to Federal Tires, explains how the Xplora RT sits between Federal’s all-terrain and mud-terrain tire offerings in the Xplora line.

Jamie Ma, chairman of Federal Tires, addresses the crowd during a product presentation for the Xplora R/T launch.

Twenty different vehicle makes and models equipped with Federal Tires’ Xplora R/T line up for an on-road ride around Big Bear Lake.

Drivers aired down their tires from 40 to 20 psi to head off-road where participants experienced the Xplora R/T’s off-road capabilities.

The centipede-leg sidewall helps the tire with traction and gives it additional durability off-road.

A linear, four-block tread design enhances the Xplora R/T’s on-road stability for more predictable handling, ride comfort and reduced noise.