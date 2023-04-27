Fountain Tire Names Kurt Timchuk MVP at Owners’ Convention

Fountain Tire honored Canada’s tire industry leaders at the company’s annual Owners’ Convention in Toronto. The top accolade went to Kurt Timchuk, owner of the Fountain Tire Winnipeg, Regent Avenue store, who was named Most Valuable Player.

Timchuk was recognized for his business success in 2022 and received a Fountain Tire benchmark award for surpassing the store’s financial targets. Throughout his 20-year career with Fountain Tire, the company said Timchuk has demonstrated a positive attitude, willingness to contribute and a commitment to helping his associates succeed.

Awarded annually since 2004, the Most Valuable Player is selected from owners across a network of 163 locations, explained Fountain Tire. Nominees are graded on several business success markers, including leadership, community involvement, customer relationships and safety commitment.