Fountain Tire Executive Inducted Into the Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame

Fountain Tire announced its executive chair, Brent Hesje, will be inducted into the Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame this fall, in recognition of his lifetime achievements in business and community leadership. He was recently named a 2023 inductee by Junior Achievement (JA) Northern Alberta & NWT, which has granted the award annually since 1980.

The JA Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame says it honors the region’s distinguished business leaders for their lifetime achievements and service to communities, the local economy and to the collective future of Albertans. Inductees are selected for their entrepreneurial vision, proven leadership, integrity and legacy of philanthropy or community-based initiatives, said the group.

Fountain Tire said Hesje is known for his relationship-focused approach to business. During his 17-year tenure as chief executive officer of Fountain Tire, he led the company through a period of signiﬁcant growth, the company said. Hesje also championed Fountain Tire’s mentorship-based programs that develop associates into managers and owners, as well as the company’s commitment to giving back to the communities in which it operates.

In addition to his role with Fountain Tire, the company explained that Hesje has a long history of contributing to businesses, non-profit organizations and the automotive industry. He sits on the boards of The Fraser Institute, Alberta Blue Cross, the Edmonton Elks, Great Western Brewing Company and The Canadian Brewhouse. His previous board chair roles include the Automotive Industry Association of Canada, Western Canada Tire Dealers and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT). He was awarded the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce Northern Lights Award of Distinction (2018), inducted into the Tire Industry Association (TIA) Hall of Fame (2019), named a Distinguished Friend of NAIT (2021), and awarded the MacGregor Cup by The Roy Group (2022).