Giti Tire announces winners of STEAM competition

Giti Tire revealed the winners of its STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Competition in Chester County, SC, where the company’s first North American manufacturing facility stands.

Winners included Great Falls Elementary School in the Elementary Division; Chester Middle School in the Middle School Division; and Lewisville High School in the High School Division.

Partnering with the Chester County School District, Giti Tire launched the Giti Math & Science clubs, now called Giti Tire STEAM Competition, enabling students to refine vital STEAM skills, Giti said.

“Giti Tire’s dedication extends far beyond the present,” said Phang Wai Yeen, CEO of Giti Tire Manufacturing (USA) Ltd. “We are invested in equipping local students with the knowledge and passion for technology that will propel them as invaluable contributors to our workforce.”

The competition is segmented into elementary, middle, and high school tiers and this year students were encouraged to construct roller coaster models using an array of materials such as wood, wire, string, cardboard and glue. Additionally, Giti said teams competed for superlative categories including most thrilling, best name and most creative/unique. New this year, the winning teams from each division will progress to compete out of state.