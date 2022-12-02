fbpx
News

Fountain Tire Unleashes New Advertising Platform

Fountain Tire has launched a new long-term advertising platform and plans to emphasize the importance of customer relationships. Building on a 2018 rebrand that added “we’re on this road together,” a signature sidecar will appear in TV, print and digital ads to remind customers of Fountain Tire’s promise that they’ll never have to face tire and auto service alone.

“We’ve been working to re-energize our focus on the customer across every facet of our business. The sidecar brings our positioning to life in a distinct and memorable way,” says Denise Gohl-Eacrett, director of brand and customer experience for Fountain Tire.

Fountain says the campaign is the work of an interagency team led by FCB Toronto. It will be reflected in the company’s advertising and social media this fall.

