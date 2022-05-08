Connect with us

News

Fountain Tire names Randy Guidinger as MVP

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

At its annual Owners’ Convention in Victoria, BC, Fountain Tire says it recognized leaders within the organization and named Randy Guidinger, retired owner of the Leduc, AB Fountain Tire, Most Valuable Player.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Guidinger was honored for 35 years of successful and dedicated service in Leduc, says Fountain Tire. In 2021, his store saw a 28 percent increase in sales and received a Fountain Tire benchmark award for surpassing financial targets. He was also recognized for his career-long commitment to supporting Fountain Tire associates.

In addition to leadership in business, the Fountain Tire says the Most Valuable Player award recognizes community leadership. Fountain Tire Leduc has a long history of supporting local initiatives, including the Rotary Club of Nisku-Leduc’s community enhancement programs, the Leduc Rodeo, the local 4-H club, the Leduc Riggers hockey team and the Leduc Curling Club.

Advertisement

Fountain Tire says under its partnership model, managers own 50 percent equity in their stores. Awarded annually since 2004, the Most Valuable Player is selected from owners across Fountain Tire’s network of 165 locations. Nominees are graded on several business success markers, including leadership, community involvement, customer relationships and safety.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear Delivers Highest-Revenue Q1 in 10 Years

News: Point S Enters Latin American Market in Partnership in Brazil

News: Apollo Tyres Opens Digital Innovation Hub in UK

News: Tire Discounters Expands into Virginia

Advertisement

on

Fountain Tire names Randy Guidinger as MVP

on

Milwaukee Tool Expands Mechanics Hand Tools Lineup

on

Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) Co-Sponsors REPAIR Act

on

Team Falken Takes Multiple Off-Road Awards in April
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alliance Tire Americas Inc.

Alliance Tire Americas Inc.
Contact: Audrey WilliamsPhone: 781-321-3910Phone: 800-343-3276Fax: 781-322-2147
201 Edgewater Dr., Ste. 285, Wakefield MA 01880
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Kal-Tire-Thermal-Conversion-tire-recycling-chile Kal-Tire-Thermal-Conversion-tire-recycling-chile

News

Kal Tire on Cutting Edge of OTR Tire Recycling

People

Tire Industry Mourns John Rainey, Former ARA President
Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

Sun Auto Acquires Superior Tire
Conti-PET-Plastic-Waste-Tire Conti-PET-Plastic-Waste-Tire

News

Continental Launches Tires Made from Recycled PET Bottles
Connect
Tire Review Magazine