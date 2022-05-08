Fountain Tire names Randy Guidinger as MVP

At its annual Owners’ Convention in Victoria, BC, Fountain Tire says it recognized leaders within the organization and named Randy Guidinger, retired owner of the Leduc, AB Fountain Tire, Most Valuable Player.

Guidinger was honored for 35 years of successful and dedicated service in Leduc, says Fountain Tire. In 2021, his store saw a 28 percent increase in sales and received a Fountain Tire benchmark award for surpassing financial targets. He was also recognized for his career-long commitment to supporting Fountain Tire associates.

In addition to leadership in business, the Fountain Tire says the Most Valuable Player award recognizes community leadership. Fountain Tire Leduc has a long history of supporting local initiatives, including the Rotary Club of Nisku-Leduc’s community enhancement programs, the Leduc Rodeo, the local 4-H club, the Leduc Riggers hockey team and the Leduc Curling Club.