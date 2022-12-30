fbpx
Connect with us

News

Formula DRIFT Renews Partnership with GT Radial

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Formula DRIFT renewed its partnership with GT Radial for another three-year term to provide tires to teams in the PRO Championship through the 2025 season. Additionally, GT Radial has extended its agreement to remain the Official Tire of PROSPEC for another two years, taking it through the 2024 season. 

Advertisement

Joining PROSPEC in 2021, all drivers will continue to compete on GT Radial Champiro SX2RS tires, which are made at the company’s plant in Chester County, SC.

For the 2023 PROSPEC Championship, the teams will again compete in four rounds, with the first scheduled for May 12-13 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The season finale will again take place at Utah Motorsports Park on Sept. 14-16.

2023 Formula DRIFT PROSPEC Championship Schedule

VENUELOCATIONCHAMPIONSHIPDATE
Road AtlantaAtlanta, GAPROSPECMay 11-13
Englishtown Raceway ParkEnglishtown, NJPROSPECJune 22-24
World Wide Technology RacewaySt Louis, MOPROSPECJuly 13-15
Utah Motorsports ParkGrantsville, UTPROSPECSept 14-16

In the Formula DRIFT PRO Series, GT Radial clinched the second position in the 2022 FD Tire Cup, which awards points to the top finishers for each tire brand. After finishing fifth in its first year, GT Radial rose to third last year before securing second at the final round of 2022.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Gopuff Deploys Openbay+ Subscription Service for Auto Repair

News: Falken Tires Launches Redesigned Website

News: Tyres International Changes Name to Ascenso Tires North America

News: Hoosier Racing Tire Introduces the Hoosier Hero Program

Advertisement

on

Formula DRIFT Renews Partnership with GT Radial

on

Toyo Tires Celebrates Opening of Serbia Factory

on

TIA Launches Redesigned Website

on

USTMA Report Showcases Tire Recycling Expansion Opportunities
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Tires: Falken Tires: Wildpeak R/T Available December 2022

News: Toyo Tires Debuts New Open Country R/T Trail

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

American Pacific Industries Inc.

American Pacific Industries Inc.
Phone: 800-944-8414Fax: 661-702-0292
27413 Tourney Rd., Ste.200, Valencia CA 91355
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

EV Bizz

Don’t Let Electrification Shock Your Shop
Bridstone_Michelin_Conference Bridstone_Michelin_Conference

News

Michelin and Bridgestone Make Appeal for Carbon Black Recovery
maxam_CATerpillar-fitment maxam_CATerpillar-fitment

News

New Maxam MS302 Approved for Caterpillar Dump Trucks
Maru_Trevizo Maru_Trevizo

People

Sumitomo Rubber Names New HR Director
Connect
Tire Review Magazine