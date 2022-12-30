Formula DRIFT Renews Partnership with GT Radial

Formula DRIFT renewed its partnership with GT Radial for another three-year term to provide tires to teams in the PRO Championship through the 2025 season. Additionally, GT Radial has extended its agreement to remain the Official Tire of PROSPEC for another two years, taking it through the 2024 season.

Joining PROSPEC in 2021, all drivers will continue to compete on GT Radial Champiro SX2RS tires, which are made at the company’s plant in Chester County, SC.

For the 2023 PROSPEC Championship, the teams will again compete in four rounds, with the first scheduled for May 12-13 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The season finale will again take place at Utah Motorsports Park on Sept. 14-16.

2023 Formula DRIFT PROSPEC Championship Schedule

VENUE LOCATION CHAMPIONSHIP DATE Road Atlanta Atlanta, GA PROSPEC May 11-13 Englishtown Raceway Park Englishtown, NJ PROSPEC June 22-24 World Wide Technology Raceway St Louis, MO PROSPEC July 13-15 Utah Motorsports Park Grantsville, UT PROSPEC Sept 14-16

In the Formula DRIFT PRO Series, GT Radial clinched the second position in the 2022 FD Tire Cup, which awards points to the top finishers for each tire brand. After finishing fifth in its first year, GT Radial rose to third last year before securing second at the final round of 2022.