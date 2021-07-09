Connect with us
nexen-tire

Passenger/Light Truck

Nexen Tire Debuts N Priz S Grand Touring Tire

As of July 1, the all-new Nexen Tire N Priz S is available to Nexen Tire dealers.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Nexen Tire America, Inc.‘s new N Priz S Grand-Touring Tire has been selected as original equipment on the 2022 Hyundai Kona in both South Korean and U.S. markets.

Advertisement

The redesigned compact SUV from Hyundai will feature 215/55R17 N Priz S grand-touring tires from the factory to help the Kona deliver maximum ride comfort and fuel economy, according to Nexen. N Priz S marks Nexen Tire’s latest tire offering designed for multi-passenger vehicles providing all-season traction, the company says.

As of July 1, the all-new Nexen Tire N Priz S is available to Nexen Tire dealers.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Now Supplying Audi e-tron

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Tread Compounds on Passenger Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Introduces New ExtremeContact Force

Passenger/Light Truck: UHP Summer Segment Holds Steady

Advertisement

on

Nexen Tire Debuts N Priz S Grand Touring Tire

on

Grand Touring Tires: When are They Right for Your Customer?

on

Cooper Tire Introduces New Endeavor and Endeavor Plus Tires

on

Michelin Adds 44 New Sizes of Pilot Sport All-Season 4
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

News: TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

Tires: Pirelli Produces FSC-Certified Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

EasyPay Finance

EasyPay Finance
Phone: 866-791-0915
1910 Palomar Point Way, Suite 101, Carlsbad CA 92008
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Yokohama-Geolandar-X-MT Yokohama-Geolandar-X-MT

Passenger/Light Truck

Three Opportunities to Grow Your M/T Tire Business
[Photo]-Hankook-Tire-Ventus-S1-evo-3-ev[13] [Photo]-Hankook-Tire-Ventus-S1-evo-3-ev[13]

Passenger/Light Truck

Hankook Tire Now Supplying Audi e-tron
Cooper-Endeavor Cooper-Endeavor

Passenger/Light Truck

Cooper Tire Introduces New Endeavor and Endeavor Plus Tires
touring-tires touring-tires

Passenger/Light Truck

Grand Touring Tires: When are They Right for Your Customer?
Connect
Tire Review Magazine