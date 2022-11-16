Bridgestone Recalls Nearly 13K Tires Due to Possible Damage

Bridgestone is recalling 12,615 units across three different tire lines – the Firestone Destination LE2, Bridgestone Alenza Sport A/S and Bridgestone Turanza EL440.

According to Bridgestone, the tires may have sustained cuts and tears during the sorting process, which can result in tire damage. The company says this type of damage can lead to a sudden loss of air pressure and loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

For more information about the tire lines affected and DOT codes, check the full recall report.