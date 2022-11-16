fbpx
Connect with us
Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Bridgestone Recalls Nearly 13K Tires Due to Possible Damage

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Bridgestone is recalling 12,615 units across three different tire lines – the Firestone Destination LE2, Bridgestone Alenza Sport A/S and Bridgestone Turanza EL440.

Advertisement

According to Bridgestone, the tires may have sustained cuts and tears during the sorting process, which can result in tire damage. The company says this type of damage can lead to a sudden loss of air pressure and loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

For more information about the tire lines affected and DOT codes, check the full recall report.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Yokohama Off-Highway Recalls Tires with Incorrect Date Code

Executive Interviews: Poddar: BKT is ‘Fully Geared’ For Future Growth

News: TIA Plans Two More ATS Instructor Classes in 2022

News: TIA Hones in on EVs, Training & Gaining New Members

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Recalls Nearly 13K Tires Due to Possible Damage

on

Indy Lights Rebranded to INDY NXT by Firestone

on

ATEQ TPMS Tools Adopt Tesla BLE Technology

on

AASA, Auto Care Association Release Trends Report on EVs, E-Commerce
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Service: Understanding New R1234yf Refrigerant￼

Commercial Tires: Uniroyal Tires Relaunch Commercial Truck Tire Line

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

VMAC

VMAC
Contact: Lurene HainesPhone: 250-740-3200Fax: 250-740-3201
1333 Kipp Rd., Nanaimo BC V9X 1R3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Toyo_Tires_MikeSnyder_KennyFrederick Toyo_Tires_MikeSnyder_KennyFrederick

People

Toyo Tire Promotes Mike Snyder, Kenny Frederick
Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall

News

Gallery: Sights from the 2022 SEMA Show
Toyo-Tires-Treadpass Toyo-Tires-Treadpass

News

Toyo Tire’s Treadpass Returns to SEMA with 28 Unique Vehicles, Art Installation

News

Sullivan Tire Adds Two Maine Locations
Connect
Tire Review Magazine