Bridgestone-Firestone-FD692

Commercial Tires

Bridgestone Releases Firestone FD692 Drive Tire

The company says the tire is a fuel-efficient, SmartWay-verified and California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant tire backed by the Firestone brand.
Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) has released the new Firestone FD692 drive tire.

The company says the tire is a fuel-efficient, SmartWay-verified and California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant tire backed by the Firestone brand.

The FD692 is engineered with 400% more biting edges than its predecessor and was given a three-peak mountain snowflake certification, Bridgestone says.

In addition to its all-weather performance, the Firestone FD692 offering helps fleets reduce fuel costs without compromising on durability, the company says.

The company says other features of the Firestone FD692 drive tire include:

  • 3D siping to provide 400% more biting edges, which helps increase traction across many road and weather conditions;
  • A high-rigidity tread pattern to control movement of the tire’s tread blocks for even wear and reduced rolling resistance;
  • Proprietary sidewall technology and design to limit heat loss, improve fuel efficiency and reduce overall tire weight without sacrificing durability; and
  • Stone rejector platform to increase retreadability of the casing by preventing trapped stones from pushing into tread grooves and piercing the tire’s belt layer.

The new Firestone FD692 tire is now available in four sizes in the U.S. and Canada.

