Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc. has launched a new all-terrain light truck tire, the Nitto Recon Grappler A/T. The Recon Grappler is designed with a bold tread pattern to provide excellent traction off-road and comfort on-road, the company says.

The Recon Grappler is an all-terrain option for compact, 1/2 – and 1-ton trucks and SUVs. Situated within Nitto’s Grappler lineup between the Ridge Grappler M/T and the Terra Grappler G2, the company says the Recon Grappler provides quiet road driving and traction off-road. With deep sidewall lugs extending 5-7 millimeters, these tires add traction and an aggressive look to any vehicle while maintaining stable performance in both dry and wet conditions, Nitto says.

“Nitto Tire prides itself on continuously pushing to improve our line of tires for all levels of enthusiasts,” said Alan Ngo, Nitto Tire USA’s manager of product planning and development. “The Recon Grappler is the perfect tire for enthusiasts looking to get the most out of their trucks and SUVs. It provides truly a great balance of performance and comfort.”