Firestone Airide to reveal Air Command at the 2024 King of the Hammers

Firestone Airide said it will reveal the Firestone Air Command dual-path control for air helper springs at the 2024 King of the Hammers. Firestone said Air Command allows users to control air helper springs wirelessly from either a physical remote or smartphone app.

The company says it first patented air-spring technology in 1938. The latest development, Air Command, features live system monitoring and adjust-on-the-fly capabilities, including single- and dual-path controls. When properly optioned with dual-path control, Air Command can inflate left- and right-hand air helper springs individually to level out uneven loads.

Firestone said Air Command is designed to complement air helper springs for most ½-, ¾- and 1-ton trucks, SUVs, vans and Class A RVs, whether they’re hauling a camper, landscaping equipment, horse trailer, boat and beyond. In addition to the new dual-path Air Command remote controls, customers also have access to single-path remote and app controls.