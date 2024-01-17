 Firestone Airide to reveal Air Command at the 2024 King of the Hammers

Firestone Airide to reveal Air Command at the 2024 King of the Hammers

Firestone said Air Command allows users to control air helper springs wirelessly from either a physical remote or smartphone app.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Firestone-Air-Command-1400

Firestone Airide said it will reveal the Firestone Air Command dual-path control for air helper springs at the 2024 King of the Hammers. Firestone said Air Command allows users to control air helper springs wirelessly from either a physical remote or smartphone app.

The company says it first patented air-spring technology in 1938. The latest development, Air Command, features live system monitoring and adjust-on-the-fly capabilities, including single- and dual-path controls. When properly optioned with dual-path control, Air Command can inflate left- and right-hand air helper springs individually to level out uneven loads.

Firestone said Air Command is designed to complement air helper springs for most ½-, ¾- and 1-ton trucks, SUVs, vans and Class A RVs, whether they’re hauling a camper, landscaping equipment, horse trailer, boat and beyond. In addition to the new dual-path Air Command remote controls, customers also have access to single-path remote and app controls.

