Firestone Airide Tennessee Plant Recognized for Safety

Firestone Airide, a division of Firestone Industrial Products Company, announced that the company’s Dyersburg, Tenn., manufacturing facility has received its fourth Volunteer STAR (Safety Through Accountability and Recognition) award.

The Volunteer STAR award recognizes the best-of-the-best in safety and health programming and performance. Patterned after the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration Voluntary Protection Program, the Volunteer STAR award is the state’s highest honor for workplace safety and health.

“This Volunteer STAR award reflects the Dyersburg teammates’ commitment to creating a safe and healthy work environment and is an excellent example of Firestone’s culture of safety,” said Justin Monaghan, president, Firestone Airide. “Congratulations to all teammates in achieving this award for a fourth time as it is a true testament to your diligence and how you embrace health and safety as top priorities.”

Firestone in Dyersburg employs 125 people and manufactures air springs, the company said.

“It is an honor for Dyersburg to receive this important recognition as it exemplifies teammates’ ongoing commitment to excellence and creating a culture of safety,” said Cliff Wood, Dyersburg plant manager. “Thank you to all of our Dyersburg teammates for the hard work and dedication displayed every day to create this safe workplace.”

There are currently 33 Volunteer STAR sites in Tennessee. The standard for participation in the STAR program is the confirmation of a company’s safety and health program, which helps reduce accidents and injuries. The program also allows employers to be removed from programmed compliance inspection lists for a period of three years.