 Firestone Airide Tennessee Plant Recognized for Safety

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Firestone Airide Tennessee Plant Recognized for Safety

This is the facility’s fourth STAR award, reflecting the company’s and teammates’ commitment to a safe and healthy work environment.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Firestone Airide, a division of Firestone Industrial Products Company, announced that the company’s Dyersburg, Tenn., manufacturing facility has received its fourth Volunteer STAR (Safety Through Accountability and Recognition) award.

Related Articles

The Volunteer STAR award recognizes the best-of-the-best in safety and health programming and performance. Patterned after the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration Voluntary Protection Program, the Volunteer STAR award is the state’s highest honor for workplace safety and health.

“This Volunteer STAR award reflects the Dyersburg teammates’ commitment to creating a safe and healthy work environment and is an excellent example of Firestone’s culture of safety,” said Justin Monaghan, president, Firestone Airide. “Congratulations to all teammates in achieving this award for a fourth time as it is a true testament to your diligence and how you embrace health and safety as top priorities.”

Firestone in Dyersburg employs 125 people and manufactures air springs, the company said.

“It is an honor for Dyersburg to receive this important recognition as it exemplifies teammates’ ongoing commitment to excellence and creating a culture of safety,” said Cliff Wood, Dyersburg plant manager. “Thank you to all of our Dyersburg teammates for the hard work and dedication displayed every day to create this safe workplace.”

There are currently 33 Volunteer STAR sites in Tennessee. The standard for participation in the STAR program is the confirmation of a company’s safety and health program, which helps reduce accidents and injuries. The program also allows employers to be removed from programmed compliance inspection lists for a period of three years.

You May Also Like

Nexen-Tire-John-Hagan-exec-VP-Sales
News

Chapel Hill Tire Gives Back Through 12 Days of Kindness Initiative

Discounts, charity and giving back was how Chapel Hill Tire celebrated the holidays.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Throughout the month of December, Chapel Hill Tire celebrated members of the local community through the return of a holiday tradition: their 12 Days of Kindness initiative.

“Every December, we’ve always looked for ways to give back to the community and try to bring our customers into the process," said Marc Pons, co-owner of Chapel Hill Tire. "It started with us partnering with local food banks and offering our customers $10 off oil changes if they brought in a can of food. We started exploring new ways of giving back to the community… Then during COVID, we renamed it the 12 Days of Kindness — because we thought the world could use a little more kindness — and it stuck.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TIA, MOHR Host Virtual Retail Tire Store Leadership Training Class

TIA said the upcoming vRTSL course aims to develop the interpersonal skills retail managers need to create connections.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-Training
Rotary Releases XA12 Alignment Scissor Lift

Rotary’s new XA12 Alignment Scissor Lift offers wide service capacity range in a small footprint.

By Christian Hinton
Sullivan Tire Teams Up with Charlie Coyle in New Commercial

Sullivan Tire hosted Boston Bruin Charlie Coyle, along with a group of local youth hockey players, at the Bavis Sports Complex in Rockland, MA. The event was a shoot for a new Sullivan Tire commercial as part of a partnership between Sullivan Tire and the Bruins Forward and is scheduled to air during Bruins games

By Christian Hinton
Matt Leeper Joins Tire Distributors of Georgia

Matt Leeper has joined Tire Distributors of Georgia (TDG) as its vice president of sales and vendor relations.

By Madeleine Winer
Tire Distributors of Georgia Matt Leeper

Other Posts

Hankook Tire Announces N.A. Executive Promotions

Leadership shakeup garners four promotions to Hankook North America’s executive team.

By Christian Hinton
ZC Rubber Announces New European OTR Sales Directors

John Ruddy and Mark Turner will be involved in developing the European OTR sales division.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Truck Fleet Repair

Since 1980, Truck Fleet Repair has provided fleet services in Norfolk, VA.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-Tire-Service
Top Shop Nominations Now Open!

Know a tire dealer that is the “best of the best” at what they do? Nominate them for the 2023 Top Shop Award, presented by Coats.

By Madeleine Winer
Telle-Team-TIA-Honors