Milestar ‘s team won at the 2022 Ultra4 Racing King of the Hammers – Every Man Challenge Modified Class. John Mathews of Off Track Motorsports took the win in his custom chassis Jeep Wrangler.

Milestar says John, an off-road and desert racer, added his seventh podium finish in numerous off-road racing events across the country. He had an impressive qualifying earlier in the week, the company says, allowing him to start 10th out of 135 cars in the race.