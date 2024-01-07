FIA names Hoosier Racing Tire as its exclusive tire partner

Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) has named Hoosier Racing Tire as the exclusive tire partner for FIA World and European Rallycross Championship. Following the press conference at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hoosier executives expressed a commitment to continue global growth, not only for the off-road segments but for the overall Hoosier motorsports portfolio. Through independent testing and FIA approval, Hoosier and the FIA entered into a three-year agreement, running 2024-2026.

“We are excited to enter into a new partnership with Hoosier,” Andrew Wheatley, FIA rally director said. “We are very impressed with Hoosier’s product performance and are looking forward to launching this partnership with the start of the 2024 season.”