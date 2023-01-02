 Hoosier Introduces New Sprint Car Dirt Tires

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Hoosier Introduces New Sprint Car Dirt Tires

Hoosier Racing Tire has introduced a newly designed rear drive tire for sprint car dirt racing in 2023. The new rear tires feature an updated symmetrical tread pattern design and profile allowing competitors to rotate tires to extend use and longevity, the company said. Related Articles - Telle Tire Acquires Jerry’s Tire Sales, Subaru Store

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Hoosier-Tire-new-racing-tires

Hoosier Racing Tire has introduced a newly designed rear drive tire for sprint car dirt racing in 2023. The new rear tires feature an updated symmetrical tread pattern design and profile allowing competitors to rotate tires to extend use and longevity, the company said.

Related Articles

“Our manufacturing team has expressed the need for mold replacements due to aging factors, so the timing was right to upgrade the designs and provide a more user-friendly product,” stated VP of Sales Paul Menting. “Along with the new designs, further consolidation of offerings will be implemented across various platforms of winged and non-winged sprint car racing. This will allow teams to carry less inventory which should consume fewer tires and improve manufacturing efficiencies.”

For winged sprint cars such as 358, 360 and 410 classes one style left rear tire will be produced moving forward. The “open competition” RD12 left rear and “spec” H12 left rear will be consolidated into one offering featuring a hybrid construction between the two previous tires and a modified tread pattern on both shoulders to reduce blistering and chunking, Hoosier Racing Tire said. The new left rear tire will be designated as “D12A.”

The new right rear will be offered in two compounds and will be designated as D15A and Medium. The D15A will replace the current H15 and will feature a slightly firmer tread compound. The Medium compound will remain the same. The front tire offering will remain the same and unchanged for 2023, Hoosier Racing Tire said.

“At this time, the release of new tires is yet to be determined as off-season production begins,” said Neil Cowman, business unit manager, dirt oval. “All January and February North America sprint car racing will remain on current tires based on current distributor and dealer inventory and allow teams to use current stock. Further discussions will continue with tracks and sanctioning body partners in the coming weeks and an implementation and phase-in period will be determined by tracks and regions based on their needs.”

You May Also Like

USTMA Tire recycling
Discount Tire store generic
News

Gopuff Deploys Openbay+ Subscription Service for Auto Repair

Gopuff recently deployed Openbay+ to help its delivery partners save money on automotive services for their vehicles. Openbay+ is a subscription service that matches drivers with automotive service centers that deliver automotive repair and maintenance services at preferred pricing. Exclusively through Openbay+, delivery partners get upfront pricing on repair and maintenance services and can book

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Hoosier-Tire-Heroes

Gopuff recently deployed Openbay+ to help its delivery partners save money on automotive services for their vehicles. Openbay+ is a subscription service that matches drivers with automotive service centers that deliver automotive repair and maintenance services at preferred pricing. Exclusively through Openbay+, delivery partners get upfront pricing on repair and maintenance services and can book appointments with nearby service professionals that offer up to 25% in discounts on parts and labor. All U.S. Gopuff delivery partners, operating in more than 1,200 cities and towns across the country, have access to Openbay+, according to Openbay.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Top 10 Stories of 2022

As the tire industry continues to recover from pandemic supply chain strains, 2022 brought a host of new tire launches as well as excitement around emerging tire trends… and topics that make you scratch your head. I think you’ll definitely see what I mean in this year’s list of top stories from 2022. Related Articles

By Madeleine Winer
Tyrata to Deploy Additional IntelliTread Systems in Asia Pacific

Tyrata announced additional commercial deployments of the IntelliTread Drive-Over System (DOS) in the Asia Pacific. Related Articles – Chris Barry Elected CTDA President – Yokohama Recalls 6,152 Commercial Tires – NRS Brakes Adds 18 New Part Numbers for Multiple Models The company said the IntelliTread Drive-Over System allows partners and customers to automate the tread

By Samuel Grom
NRS_GALVANIZED_Brakes
Falken Sponsored Drivers Snag Top Posts in GAS Finals

Three of Team Falken’s drivers competing in the Great American Shortcourse (GAS) Finals at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds combined for a total of seven top finishes. Related Articles – Monro Leverages ATD Partnership, Waives Battery Install Changes – SimpleTire Lands Spot on Newsweek’s Best Online Shops 2023 List – Nokian Tyres Signs Manufacturing Deal

By Samuel Grom
Nokian_Tyres_HQ
Hankook Tire Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Hankook Tire earned its seventh consecutive listing in the esteemed Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for sustainability. Related Articles – Apollo Tyres Inaugurates Advanced R&D Tire Testing Facility – Sensata Reveals New Tire-Mounted Sensor – Tire Discounters Breaks Donation Record for Wounded Warrior Project According to Hankook, the DJSI World represents the top 10% of

By Christian Hinton
Tire-Discounters_Wounded Warrior Project

Other Posts

Educate Your Customers to Build a Trustworthy Relationship

In this Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about how tire dealers across the country build trust with customers.

By Christian Hinton
Northwest Tire Dealers Association Merges with NWACA

The board of directors of the Northwest Tire Dealers Association (NWTDA) and the Northwest Auto Care Alliance (NWACA) have announced that the NWTDA will merge with NWACA effective Jan. 1, 2023. Related Articles – Hankook Survey Reveals American Holiday Travel Statistics – Goodyear Appoints New CFO, Executive Vice President – Nexen Tire Motorsports Makes Top

By Christian Hinton
Nexen-tire-Sponsored-race-car
Hankook Survey Reveals American Holiday Travel Statistics

Hankook has released the newest installment of its ongoing consumer survey. The company found that 53% of Americans plan to travel by car between now and the end of 2022, compared to 30% who plan to fly. Related Articles – Continental Issues Voluntary Exchange Program for PLT Tires – TireHub Expands with Six New Logistics

By Samuel Grom
Manoj-Tyres-team-with-Marangoni-India-team
Goodyear Appoints New CFO, Executive Vice President

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has appointed Christina Zamarro to the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer, reporting to Richard J. Kramer, chairman, CEO and president. In this role, Zamarro will lead Goodyear’s Global Finance organization and oversee all aspects of the company’s corporate finances, including treasury, investor relations, accounting, audit

By Madeleine Winer
Northwood-University-Morey-Collection-1400
Tire Review Magazine