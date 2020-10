Falken Tires has been selected as an official tire supplier for front-wheel-drive models of the redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue crossover.

Falken says the ZIEX ZE001 A/S boasts four circumferential grooves to evacuate water and enhance hydroplane resistance and stability in wet conditions. Additionally, chamfered tread block corners support even wear throughout the tire’s life, and a solid center rib targets handling response.

Falken previously served as OE supplier on the 2016-2018 Rogue.