Falken Tires has introduced its new Falken Spiff Program, giving dealers cash rewards on every qualifying Falken tire sold.

Click Here to Read More

To register, current Falken Fanatic Dealers can sign up at Falkenspiff.com. They will receive a reloadable Falken Visa Debit Card and have the option of a virtual or physical card. Then, dealers can sell qualifying Falken tires and receive $10 per tire directly to the debit card, the company says.

Sales staff can also earn once they register as a sales associate.

The company says the more Falken tires dealers sell, the more cash they earn. It’s $10 per tire; $40 a set, unlimited.

For questions or more details, tire dealers can contact their sales representative or send an email to [email protected].