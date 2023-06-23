eBay Motors Expands Installation Services For Tire Buyers

eBay Motors has expanded its tire installation offerings for shoppers. eBay said users can now choose a preferred local installation provider from more than 5,000 locations nationwide and book service by entering tire size details and selecting a local shop for shipping and installation.

“From casual commuters to seasoned DIYers, most buyers have their tires installed by a professional,” said Ron Jaiven, general manager of parts and accessories, eBay Motors. “eBay Motors now has a complete solution that helps buyers of all skill levels find the right tires for their vehicle, book an appointment at their convenience and have them professionally installed by a local shop.”

eBay Motors said it is bringing access to the service within a five-mile radius of the average shopper together with tire installation partners CarAdvise and SimpleTire, and shops like Firestone and PepBoys.